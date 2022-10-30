Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 99,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 73,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

