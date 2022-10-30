Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of MEOH opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

