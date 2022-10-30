Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $34.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $10,181,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $13,421,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

