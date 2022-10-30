Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.46

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $33.29. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 31,074 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

