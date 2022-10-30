Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.46

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $33.29. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 31,074 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
