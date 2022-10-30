Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $199.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

