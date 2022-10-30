Morgan Stanley Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $100.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

