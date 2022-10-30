Morgan Stanley Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $54.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 21.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.