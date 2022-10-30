Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $393.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.36.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $345.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.16. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

