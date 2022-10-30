Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

