Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Post Trading Up 1.4 %

POST opened at $90.70 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.