Comerica Bank Sells 4,718 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $5,121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1,867.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

