Comerica Bank Has $2.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 144,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $134.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

