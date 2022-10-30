Comerica Bank Sells 757 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

HAS stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

