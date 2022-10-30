Comerica Bank Has $2.27 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $61.45 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About HDFC Bank

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.