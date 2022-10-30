Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 56.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Trading Up 1.4 %

ENR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

