Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,129,000. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.12 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

