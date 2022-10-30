Comerica Bank Buys 2,456 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 224,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

