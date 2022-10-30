Comerica Bank Sells 2,507 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Trading Up 1.8 %

NYT opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

