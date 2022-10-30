Comerica Bank Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

