Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

