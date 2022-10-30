XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

NYSE XPO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

