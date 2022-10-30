Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

EXLS opened at $176.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

