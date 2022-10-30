Comerica Bank Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

