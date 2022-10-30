Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

