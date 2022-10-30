Wells Fargo & Company Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $128.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

DexCom Stock Up 19.4 %

DexCom stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

