Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.