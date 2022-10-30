Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $29.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Intel Stock Up 10.7 %

INTC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

