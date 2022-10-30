Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Intel stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

