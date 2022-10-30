SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 5.3%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

