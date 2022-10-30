Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR) Trading Up 0.1%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCRGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 103.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 155,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 687,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

