Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.88.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

