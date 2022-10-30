Xponance Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

