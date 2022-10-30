National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Profile

NGG stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

