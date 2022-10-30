Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.96 on Friday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

