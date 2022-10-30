Xponance Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 92.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

