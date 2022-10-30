Xponance Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Bell Bank lifted its position in Certara by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Certara by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Certara by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -200.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

