Xponance Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 10.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 292.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 248,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $2,089,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

