Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.46 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

