Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 981.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

