5,472 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

ESAB Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.