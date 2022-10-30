Xponance Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

