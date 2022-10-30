Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $850.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

