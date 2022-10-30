MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MaxLinear by 26.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

