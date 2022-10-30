Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $127.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.55.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

