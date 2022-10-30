Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.95.

CHKP stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

