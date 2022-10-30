Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,949.95, a P/E/G ratio of 814.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,498.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,045 shares of company stock worth $14,902,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after buying an additional 169,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

