Aviva PLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

