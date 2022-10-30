Aviva PLC Buys 213,446 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,446 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Essential Utilities worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 561,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 490,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

WTRG stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

