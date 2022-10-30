IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $364.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

