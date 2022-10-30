Aviva PLC Purchases 29,903 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clorox worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Clorox by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

